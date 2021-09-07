Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,365,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after acquiring an additional 73,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after acquiring an additional 126,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.47 and a beta of 1.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

