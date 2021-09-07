Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Martin Marietta Materials posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $374.48 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $201.04 and a 52 week high of $391.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

