Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lessened by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.4% of Geller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $7.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.77. 110,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.05. The company has a market cap of $343.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.