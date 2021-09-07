Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Matthews International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

