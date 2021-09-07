MeaTech 3D Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MITC)

MeaTech 3D’s (NASDAQ:MITC) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 8th. MeaTech 3D had issued 2,427,185 shares in its IPO on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,006 based on an initial share price of $10.30. After the expiration of MeaTech 3D’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MITC opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. MeaTech 3D has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MITC. Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MeaTech 3D by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MeaTech 3D during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeaTech 3D in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeaTech 3D during the first quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in MeaTech 3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

