Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,291 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $381.57 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $382.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.47 and a 200 day moving average of $342.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

