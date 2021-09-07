Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,717 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

