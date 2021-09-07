Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 13,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $257.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,370 shares of company stock worth $340,405. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

