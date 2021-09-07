Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,423,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,801,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in American Water Works by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 555,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,644,000 after buying an additional 68,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $185.15 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $187.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

