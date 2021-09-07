Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,945 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $129.59 and a twelve month high of $133.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average of $130.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

