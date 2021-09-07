Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after purchasing an additional 389,184 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 675,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,849,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,872,000 after purchasing an additional 257,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 491,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,157,000 after purchasing an additional 239,695 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $183.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.48 and a 200 day moving average of $180.47. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.