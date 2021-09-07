Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $386,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after buying an additional 90,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,450,634,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,478.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,462.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,320.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.