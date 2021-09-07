Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.42.

MEOH opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. Methanex has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth $8,078,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth $1,722,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Methanex by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

