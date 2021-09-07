MGM Resorts International (MGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.002.

MGM Resorts International has decreased its dividend by 64.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MGM Resorts International has a dividend payout ratio of -1.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect MGM Resorts International to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.

MGM opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.15.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,150. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

