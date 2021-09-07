Michael George Skurski Sells 12,500 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.97, for a total transaction of C$287,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at C$498,449.

TSE SEA traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,536. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$19.45 and a 52-week high of C$29.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 738.71.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

