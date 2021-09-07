Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MALRY opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

