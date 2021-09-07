Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:MALRY opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
See Also: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.