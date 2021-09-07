Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $38.25 Average PT from Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289 over the last three months. 62.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. 793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,308. The company has a market cap of $582.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

