Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,329 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 55.2% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.7% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.53.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average of $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

