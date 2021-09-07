Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,201 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after buying an additional 34,606 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Loews by 3.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 4,568.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Loews during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:L opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

