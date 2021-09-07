Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR opened at $225.87 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $164.06 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.61.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

