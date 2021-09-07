Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International stock opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.19. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

