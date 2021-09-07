Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,696 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 83.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 55.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.