Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,400 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,829 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $598,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,579 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day moving average is $119.88. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.67.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

