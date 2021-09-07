Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,200 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Envista worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Envista by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Envista by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Envista by 5.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Envista by 1.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Envista by 9.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

NVST opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,341 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

