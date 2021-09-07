MMA Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $61,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 958,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 139,256 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

DGX stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.92. The company had a trading volume of 26,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,644. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.32. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.54 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

