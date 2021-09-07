MMA Asset Management LLC Has $917,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 414,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,971. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

