MMA Asset Management LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.51. The stock had a trading volume of 56,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,517. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

