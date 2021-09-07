MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MMA Asset Management LLC cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,532. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.