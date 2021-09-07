MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $475.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $526.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $440.06.

MDB stock opened at $507.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.04 and a 200 day moving average of $332.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $508.97.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,021,995.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.32, for a total transaction of $1,016,649.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,450,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,887 shares of company stock valued at $65,194,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

