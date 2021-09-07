Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $418.50

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 418.50 ($5.47) and last traded at GBX 416 ($5.44), with a volume of 85160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407 ($5.32).

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGAM. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 384.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 345.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

