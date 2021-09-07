Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,607 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of The Shyft Group worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth about $242,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

SHYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

