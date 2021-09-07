Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,046 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of The York Water worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The York Water by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in The York Water in the first quarter valued at $392,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The York Water by 22.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The York Water by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The York Water by 62.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The York Water stock opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The York Water Company has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $693.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.24.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The York Water’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

