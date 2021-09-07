Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Barings BDC worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 50.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 78.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBDC opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $529.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

