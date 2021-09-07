Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 929.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 358,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 25,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.63. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AQST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

