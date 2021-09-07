Morgan Stanley Sells 20,687 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of RYAM opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

