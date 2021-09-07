MovieBloc (MBL) Trading Up 15.2% Over Last Week

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $70.53 million and approximately $23.19 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00063811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00016634 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00146278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00046050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00740807 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,360,458,198 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

