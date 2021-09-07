MurAll Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, MurAll has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. MurAll has a market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $231,945.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MurAll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00060640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00150886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.35 or 0.00741228 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044200 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 8,961,944,994 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.