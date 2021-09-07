Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after buying an additional 1,098,475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,548,000 after buying an additional 359,555 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Crown by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,242,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after buying an additional 351,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,388,000 after buying an additional 73,577 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $111.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.57. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

