Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

PSX opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.