Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Exponent worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 55.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.1% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Exponent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $118.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.97.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $796,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

