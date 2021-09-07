My DeFi Pet Trading 0.7% Higher This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for approximately $4.40 or 0.00008627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $30.26 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00063978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00141754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.08 or 0.00196228 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.18 or 0.07680467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,998.85 or 0.99994182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.34 or 0.00922201 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.