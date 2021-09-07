N-able (NYSE:NABL) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NABL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on N-able in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on N-able in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

NABL stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. N-able has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

