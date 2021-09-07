Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.55

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.