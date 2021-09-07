National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives $70.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NHI traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,138. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.55. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

