NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.79.

NWG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in NatWest Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

