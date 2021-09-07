Navcoin Market Cap Reaches $31.01 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $31.01 million and $1.52 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004939 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00032628 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00026319 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,564,324 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

