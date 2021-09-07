Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 19,325 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 130.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,325 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,987,000 after acquiring an additional 389,673 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at $7,137,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 175,040 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 616.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 97,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at $2,823,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

