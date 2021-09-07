Navellier & Associates Inc Invests $2.42 Million in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 45,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.18.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

