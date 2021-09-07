Navellier & Associates Inc Invests $916,000 in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000. Navellier & Associates Inc owned 0.13% of Titan Machinery as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 630.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TITN. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

