Navellier & Associates Inc Raises Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,676 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 858,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 626,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 502,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after acquiring an additional 312,125 shares in the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $1,517,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,286 shares in the company, valued at $85,527,610.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jian Cheng sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,700 shares of company stock worth $12,410,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eXp World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

eXp World stock opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.41 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

